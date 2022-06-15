Drug bust on Linden Street leads to three arrests of Pittsfield residents

PITTSFIELD — Three city residents are facing charges after police seized heroin and cocaine from a Linden Street apartment, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Police received a knock-and-announce warrant to search 58 Linden St. and executed it Friday, Lt. John Soules said in a statement.

Soules said that in addition to quantities of heroin and cocaine, police found money and "drug paraphernalia" in the Linden Street address.

In connection with the bust, police said Lameek Thomas, 33, of Pittsfield, was arrested and charged with subsequent offense possession of heroin with intent to distribute and subsequent offense possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Tia Dewey, 41, of Pittsfield, and Sharon Ledoux, 57, of Pittsfield, were arrested and charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

In 2016, Thomas was sentenced to up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges after officers recovered a loaded handgun, five cellphones, dealer paraphernalia, cocaine and marijuana from his Pittsfield home.