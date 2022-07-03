Drug-dealing investigation in Pittsfield leads to narcotics seizures and arrests

PITTSFIELD — Three city residents were arrested Thursday following an investigation into an alleged drug-dealing operation from a Crystal Street home.
Pittsfield police secured warrants in connection with their investigation into 36-year-old Dakota Perry. Officers said in court documents that Perry, of 258 Onota St., was allegedly selling cocaine and heroin from the home at 42 Crystal St.
With the warrant in hand, officers from the Pittsfield police Drug Unit and the Berkshire County Drug Task Force monitored the residence on Thursday morning, a police report said, and watched several cars come and go.
After knocking, police rammed the door open, according to the report, which notes that Perry has previously barricaded his doors. Perry has a history of domestic violence charges, including two open cases of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police found and handcuffed Perry in the living room and continued searching the home. Sgt. Andrew Couture said in his report that when he entered the bathroom, he found bags filled with substances consistent with cocaine and heroin floating in the toilet. At least three digital scales were found in the living room.
Perry had only $26 cash, leading investigators to conclude that he'd recently received a resupply.
Later on Thursday, officers received another warrant to search a unit at Extra Space Storage on Crane Avenue that was connected to the investigation. According to the report, police found baggies filled with tan powder in a safe in the unit.
Perry was arrested on two counts of trafficking between 36 and 100 grams of heroin and cocaine. Facing the same charges are Courtney Moody-James, 36, and Rose Dawson, 28, who police said supported the alleged drug-dealing operation.
They were arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on Friday, when not guilty pleas were entered. Moody-James and Dawson were released on personal recognizance, and are due back in court on Sept. 8 and Aug. 18, respectively.
Perry's bail on an open domestic violence case was revoked, and he was also ordered held in custody for 120 days after being deemed dangerous. He is in pretrial custody at the Hampshire County Jail & House of Corrections and is due back in court Aug. 18.