Former student of closed Eagleton School in Great Barrington files lawsuit alleging he was raped and battered by staffers

GREAT BARRINGTON — A Nebraska man is suing a now-shuttered boarding school for boys in federal court, alleging that he was raped and sexually assaulted there by staff on multiple occasions and has suffered “permanent psychological damage" as a result.

Davien Wilson, 34, of Lincoln, Neb., filed the lawsuit against Eagleton School Inc. on July 7 in U.S. District Court in Springfield, and is seeking compensatory damages and other costs.

The complaint alleges that Wilson, who arrived at the school in 2005, was “sexually assaulted, battered and raped in different locations” at the school by one or more employees.

Wilson, who was 16 and 17 at the time of the alleged abuse, also alleges that he was “told to keep his mouth shut” because “nobody would believe him.”

The suit alleges that school officials were negligent in supervision of employees, and that if they had taken “reasonable care” would have known that employees were abusing Wilson. It also claims that its system of staff supervision “was likely to provide potential sexual perpetrators with opportunities to abuse children in it’s care.”

Wilson declined to provide official comment, citing the need to protect his legal case. His attorney, Richard L. Tennyson, declined to comment for the same reason.

Tennyson’s firm has represented other former Eagleton students and their families in multiple lawsuits against the school’s owner Bruce Bona and some employees. Those cases have settled.

Bona, who owns a home in Southfield, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Eagleton was a school for boys and young men ages 9 to 22 who had emotional, behavioral and cognitive disabilities. It was founded in 1977 and located on 38 acres off Monterey Road.

Wilson’s case marks a continuation of fallout after the state shut the school down in 2016 following a criminal investigation, initially by Great Barrington Police, into allegations of physical abuse of students by staff.

And one state report said that staff had a “systemic propensity” to hide or cover up incidents.

After a raid led to indictments of 18 school staff, one received a six-month jail sentence. Another was found not guilty and one case was dropped. Punishments included probation, $500 fines or community service.

In 2018, the bank foreclosed on the school property and eventually sold it off in pieces.

Former students describe tactics to control boys that included violence, threats and humiliation. One student told The Eagle in 2018 that his limbs were twisted to the point of breaking while staffers were restraining him.

Wilson’s complaint alleges the school advertised itself to be a safe and wholesome environment with extensive surveillance and security to protect students. Not only did it not live up to those, the lawsuit says, it “failed to train its employees property, which had access to young boys.”

Wilson, the legal document says, also “suffered bodily harm, humiliation, severe emotional distress,” as a result of the rape and abuse.

“He has incurred expenses, and will incur future expenses, for medical and psychological treatment,” the complaint says, “and has suffered a diminishment in earning capacity.”