NORTH ADAMS — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on State Street at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning near the Key West lounge.
Two people were wounded, according to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood.
“We don’t think it’s going to turn fatal at this point,” Wood told The Eagle.
Due to the ongoing investigation being in its early stages, Wood would not divulge any other information, including the identities of the victims or how many shooters there may have been.
He did say that the incident involved some sort of feud and that it was not a random act.
This story will be updated.