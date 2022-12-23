Egremont police officer involved in alleged brutality incident defends his record, including other other complaints

EGREMONT — A town police officer who was investigated for his role in an alleged incident of excessive force has a history of complaints that include another accusation of excessive force as well as an alleged pursuit on a dark country road that led to a crash. The officer denies he acted inappropriately.

Officer Matthew O’Sullivan, in an interview with The Eagle, defended actions in Egremont that resulted in complaints, including the case of a woman knocked unconscious during her arrest, or internal investigations.

His disciplinary file, obtained through a public records request, contains nearly a dozen instances of internal and external complaints, as well as incidents that set off internal investigations.

O’Sullivan, who has worked in Egremont since 2019, refutes the claims and reports. He says most are the result of “proactive” policing whose intention was to keep the public safe, but results in more engagement with citizens — and thus more opportunities for complaints.

O’Sullivan said most of the complainants never followed up, even after Egremont Police Chief Jason La Forest repeatedly tried to contact them. La Forest confirms this.

Other incidents in O’Sullivan’s file include one allegation of racial profiling, complaints of unwarranted and intimidating motor vehicle stops and what La Forest found were a high number of pat-down frisks for weapons.

For almost one year, O’Sullivan, who is 30, has also worked as a part-time officer in Sheffield – where his file is clean, according to Police Chief Eric Munson III.

“We’ve had not one complaint, written or verbal,” Munson said.

Why did she get ‘knocked out?’

In August 2020 arrest in Egremont brought O’Sullivan under scrutiny. A handcuffed woman lost consciousness, having hit her head while entering a cruiser, according to an in-depth piece by journalist Andrew Quemere. It was followed by allegations that O'Sullivan and former Sheffield officer Jacob Gonska filed false reports about the arrest.

The woman was being arrested amid an alleged domestic violence call. She suffered “head trauma and acute strain of her neck muscles, among other injuries, according to a State Police report,” Quemere wrote.

Egremont Police Chief La Forest did not believe O’Sullivan’s account of the arrest, but concluded that the officer did not use excessive force. La Forest reported the incident to Massachusetts State Police. Both officers said the woman hurt herself diving into the back of the cruiser. La Forest, however, was concerned that Gonska had used too much force.

Quemere, who writes about police misconduct and public records in Massachusetts, reported on the incident and related investigations, as well as about O’Sullivan’s history, in his Dec. 19 Substack newsletter, The Mass Dump.

He noted some of O’Sullivan’s history, including his resignation from the Shirley Police Department in 2019, after he was told he would be fired for allegations he kicked a man in the groin.

Part of the August 2020 incident in Egremont was recorded by a rear camera in Gonska’s Sheffield cruiser. Quemere posted the video to YouTube.

State Police investigators, working with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, found the data “inconclusive” as to the use of excessive force. They did not find the officers’ reports inconsistent with that, according to Quemere. Two other police reviews, including one by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn, cleared Gonska of wrongdoing.

The DA’s office did not bring criminal charges against O’Sullivan or Gonska. Neither officer was disciplined for that incident, Quemere reported.

Still, the circumstances of the arrest landed both officers on the DA’s “Brady List” of police with allegations of dishonesty that could affect their credibility in court. DA Andrea Harrington released her first list in October 2020.

Gonska, who no longer works in municipal law enforcement, did not return a message seeking comment.

It was that incident, and his being placed on the Brady List, that drove Gonska to leave the field of municipal policing, said Sheffield Police Chief Munson.

‘Inconsistent’

O’Sullivan’s disciplinary record includes an internal investigation over what La Forest said was a Feb. 3, 2022, car pursuit that should not have happened on a wet winter night on the country roads near Baldwin Hill in Egremont – especially for the minor infraction of an expired registration. La Forest found the incident in violation of the department’s pursuit policy.

The car O’Sullivan was allegedly following at over 50 mph, in a 30 mph zone, crashed into a tree. One of the passengers reported a possible injury.

In his report, La Forest said O’Sullivan’s account in part was “inconsistent” with radio recordings of O’Sullivan’s description of events as they were happening.

O’Sullivan told The Eagle he doesn’t agree with La Forest or the arbiter in the investigation that it was a “pursuit.” He said he was simply trying to catch up with the car.

The arbiter reduced his three-day disciplinary suspension to one day, finding that the town had not shown just cause for three.

O’Sullivan declined to send the arbiter’s report to The Eagle, but read a passage from it, in which the arbiter says she does not “find his wording in the radio call necessarily to be at odds with his testimony.”

Had Egremont cruisers been outfitted with dashboard cameras, the truth would not be in question, O’Sullivan said. He said he’s been urging La Forest to get cameras.

“I love them because it protects us,” he added.

La Forest said he’s in the early stages of working to get dash cameras and body-worn cams. Town Administrator and Select Board member Mary Brazie could not be reached about the town’s efforts on that front. Board Chair George McGurn did not respond to messages.

Other complaints

Cameras might also have been useful in capturing another incident in O’Sullivan’s file. He was accused of excessive use of force by the mother of a man who was arrested in July 2019 for disorderly conduct after a speeding stop for a suspended license.

According to a witnessing officer, O’Sullivan allegedly struck Kenneth Lockridge’s thigh with his knee three times during the arrest, claiming Lockridge was resistant, and that this was a “distraction technique.” O’Sullivan told The Eagle he had tried to “deescalate” the situation with a 250-pound, 6-foot-2 Lockridge for 10 to 15 minutes.

The other officer said Lockridge had not been resistant. In his review of the incident, La Forest said that taken with all other facts, he did not deem it an excessive use of force.

And in another review of possible use of excessive force in 2022 by O’Sullivan, La Forest found the level of force appropriate. But he criticized a lack of detail in the officer's report – something that made reviewing the circumstances of the situation difficult “if not impossible.”

“While asking O’Sullivan why the detail surrounding the Use of Force and the suspect's actions were so vague he stated that because last time he did a Use of Force report that was on video he ended up on the Brady List,” La Forest wrote. He added that this justification is unacceptable.

O’Sullivan denies two instances of alleged racial profiling, one of which is in his file. He admits he might have spoken harshly to someone right after a car crashed into a cow paddock as he asked the person to get out of the middle of the road.

Another instance, that is not in his file, led to a lawsuit against him and the town filed in Berkshire Superior Court that has since been dismissed. Kipp Wiggins of Lakeville, Conn., said O’Sullivan initially pulled him over because he is Black.

Pat-down frisks

O’Sullivan also disputes La Forest’s assertion that the five “pat frisks” found in O’Sullivan’s incident reports are an “abnormally high number.” He says he did not word his reports properly, creating a misunderstanding — something he said he’s spoken to La Forest about. O’Sullivan said the pat frisk is standard procedure before putting someone in the cruiser after an arrest.

Five citizens complained of what they say were unwarranted traffic stops for things like crossing over the yellow line — stops in which he suspected the drivers had been drinking. Some found him overzealous and intimidating.

But O’Sullivan says he is “proactive” and that this gets dangerous drivers off the roads.

“I’ve had about 20 OUI-related arrests since the start of this year, and you know that’s 20 people that potentially could have caused a serious accident or even a fatal accident,” he said. “That’s why I do what I do.”

La Forest, chief since 2019, declined to comment on whether the number and type of issues in O’Sullivan’s file are typical for an officer. He said O’Sullivan has had to review policy and the law. He said he makes sure his officers refresh their knowledge.

“I try to keep a tight oversight on it,” La Forest said.

La Forest and other Massachusetts police chiefs now have to forward complaints to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, established as part of the 2020 state police reforms.

It created a system for certifying and decertifying officers, as well as suspending and retraining them. One of its commissioners is Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn.