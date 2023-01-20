Fatal North Adams fire in 1984 might not have been arson, a prosecution expert now says

PITTSFIELD — An expert hired by the former Berkshire district attorney says a deadly fire in North Adams in 1984 – which sent a man to prison for nearly 35 years – could have been sparked by accident, not arson.

That opinion is now before a Berkshire Superior Court judge considering whether that man, William P. Cascone, should be granted a new trial.

Arguments in that case will be heard April 11, as lawyers with the Boston College Innocence Program press to overturn Cascone’s guilty finding by a jury in 1987.

The fire at 279 State St. killed three young people.

Cascone was released Aug. 11, after the Innocence Program won a stay in the execution of his sentence, pending a new trial. Cascone has maintained he is innocent. He was convicted of arson and of three counts of second-degree felony murder and sentenced to three concurrent life sentences on the murder counts.

Three times, while incarcerated at MCI-Norfolk, Cascone refused to be granted parole because that would have required he admit guilt, his attorneys say. That stance inspired the Boston College program to take his case and to file its motion for a new trial on July 1, 2021.

Latest moves

Last week, the office of Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue filed a supplement to the response provided during the administration of Andrea Harrington.

In it, Shugrue says he has been briefed on Harrington’s handling of the case and termed the matter complex and serious. He agrees with Harrington’s position that advances in fire science provide grounds for Cascone’s motion for a new trial.

However, Shugrue cautioned that current standards in fire investigation, when applied to evidence from the 1984 fire, are “not enough to determine the defendant’s innocence.”

In October, Harrington’s office hired Michael Mazza, a recently retired state trooper, to review the Cascone case file.

The Boston College program’s case for a new trial uses a different expert, Craig L. Beyler, who is expected to present his findings by videoconference at the April 11 hearing before Judge Michael K. Callan.

Callan had pressed Harrington’s office last year to show why it felt Cascone deserved a new trial. "The Commonwealth at some point needs to present in detail with sworn witnesses why it asserts that this conviction should be vacated, and a new trial ordered," Callan said Sept. 2, while granting a prosecution motion to postpone a hearing for three weeks. He said he found the prosecution's responses to date inadequate.

"This motion and the facts presented therein are extremely disturbing," the judge said. "This matter has been pending for over 14 months and based upon this filing it appears that the arson expert was retained and provided with a copy of the file more than 10 full months after the motion for new trial was filed."

That earlier prosecution expert ended up dropping out, after failing to response to deadlines set by Harrington's office.

"More disturbing, the arson expert was retained four months after the Commonwealth assented to the motion to stay the execution of the sentence," Callan said. "I also note with some concern that it appears that the Commonwealth has not even contacted the original arson investigators. Any evidentiary hearing should include those persons, if available."

Mazza, hired in October, met with the original investigators two months after the judge's admonition.

Though Harrington left office early this month, Shugrue retained Jennifer K. Zalnasky, who has handled the Cascone case, as his chief of appeals.

At the April 11 hearing, Callan is expected to hear from Beyler and Mazza. In a videoconference conference this week before Callan, Zalnasky said other information may be presented. "We had talked before about just having the first day for the experts, and then determining whether or not after that we we needed to call any other witnesses."

"After we finish up on the 11th, let's talk about those various issues," Callan said.

Charlotte Whitmore, supervising attorney for the Innocence Program, told Callan she will ask his permission to file post-hearing briefs.

Also attending the session Thursday was a family member of one of the fire’s victims. The fire killed two sisters sleeping in their mother Jeanette Scott’s apartment: Sandra, 4, and Charlene, 3. A teen, Brent “Buddy” Tatro, 16, also died.

If granted a new trial, it will be up to Shugrue, the Berkshire district attorney, to decide whether to try Cascone again.

For reasons made clear by the latest filing, that prosecution may be impossible to mount, due in part to the age of the case. Cascone was 17 at the time of the fire and is in his mid-50s.

New case review

In a filing Jan. 13, Shugrue and Zalnasky present Mazza’s report on his case review. Mazza says he met Nov. 1 with Robert Scott and Richard Smith, two former state troopers involved in the 1984 arson investigation.

Like Scott and Smith, Mazza believes the fire started on a porch structure behind the four-story building.

But he concludes the initial fire investigation erred by excluding other possible origins of the fire – an electrical source or tossed cigarettes.

Scott determined that the fire began because someone touched an open flame to the porch structure.

Mazza suggests that the initial investigation overlooked other possible causes.

“Additional sources of information may have proved that information to be true, but to have made that determination at that time was both premature and speculative,” Mazza wrote.

Mazza’s report cites trial testimony by Scott, the trooper working at the time for the Crime Prevention and Control Unit attached to the DA’s office. Scott did not follow up on a report from the building’s landlord, a man with the last name Simon, that the back porch structure had a “terminated” electrical socket. The landlord initially said no electrical power supply reached the porch.

On cross-examination, Scott said he did not examine the electrical system before ruling it out as a fire cause. “For that reason, the electrical system cannot be conclusively eliminated as a potential cause,” Mazza wrote. “The reliance solely on Mr. Simon's statement as to there being no electrical wiring on the porch is an insufficient examination of the electrical service prohibiting the exclusion of that as a cause.”

Current fire science

The new report also flags Scott’s testimony about careless disposal of cigarettes as a possible accidental source of the fire. Scott testified that it takes 90 minutes to three hours for a glowing cigarette to spark “open combustion” in flammable material.

But Mazza says in his report that current fire science holds this kind of ignition to be “unpredictable.” Further, Mazza’s review pinpoints the fact that only Cascone, the defendant, was questioned about smoking.

The party in Jeanette Scott’s apartment, from which Cascone had been told to leave, was rife with smokers, according to accounts during the trial.

The fact that Cascone was ordered out of the apartment about 10 to 15 minutes before the fire likely figured heavily into the jury’s guilty finding.

Scott, the original investigator, concluded that the fire began at the south corner of the building at ground level. Mazza’s review questions that finding.

“There is insufficient documentation and illustration to define a more specific area of the porches beyond the second or third floors as the origin of the fire,” he writes in his report.

“Furthermore, based on current data, not relied upon in 1984, smoking materials causation and the time frame … prohibits the exclusion of the improper disposal of smoking materials as a cause for this fire.”

Conditions of Cascone’s release in August include a nightly curfew, requirements that he report to probation officials and that he live with his mother at her home in Rowe, in western Franklin County.