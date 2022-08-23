A father and son are facing charges for allegedly raping three girls in North Adams in the mid-2000s

NORTH ADAMS — A father and son who police say sexually abused three children over a yearslong period in the mid-2000s are facing multiple charges.
Kurt Gyurasz, 64, is being charged with rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. His son, Edward Gyurasz, 41, faces multiple counts of rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
Kurt Gyurasz was summonsed to court and arraigned on Aug. 22, while his son was summonsed to an arraignment on Aug. 12.
All of the victims in the case are girls. Two of them came forward in May and reported that Edward Gyurasz had abused them as kids. They also told police that Kurt Gyurasz had abused another child.
That same month, in an interview with police, Kurt Gyurasz admitted having a sexual relationship with one of the children when she was 16, according to North Adams police documents filed in court. He said he "never pressured" her and "she could have stopped anytime she wanted."
Edward Gyurasz, who now lives in Brooksville, Fla., admitted to some of the accusations in an interview with police but denied having sex with any of the children, according to court documents.
The victims told police that the abuse occurred over a yearslong period between September 2000 and approximately October 2006.
During that time frame, one of the girls told a friend and the friend's parent that Edward Gyurasz was abusing her, according to a recent interview with the police. The same girl and a second victim told another friend she was being abused by him.
"After the rumors started, no one in the neighborhood believed them," the friend told police this year.
In 2006, police were made aware of allegations of abuse against Edward Gyurasz after a complaint was filed with the state Department of Children & Families. It alleged that he was sexually abusing three girls — two of whom came forward to police in May 2022.
North Adams Police opened a case and interviewed all three of the girls — the oldest of whom was 16 at the time.
The detective noted in a report none of the girls said there was abuse, but it was "obvious" in an interview with one child that "something sexual occurred between she and Edward." He was 25 at the time, according to the court documents.
No charges were filed at that time.
Kurt Gyurasz has been released on bail on conditions that he stay 100 yards away from the alleged victims and not contact them, while Edward Gyurasz is currently being held without bail as his dangerousness hearing is pending.
Kurt Gyurasz's lawyer declined to comment on the case, and his son's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Both cases are in Northern Berkshire District Court. Edward Gyurasz is scheduled to be in court Wednesday for a detention hearing, and Kurt Gyurasz is expected in court in mid-October for a pretrial hearing.