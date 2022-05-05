FBI and local investigators are at an apparent crime scene near the Housatonic River in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD — A federal investigation was underway Thursday near the banks of the Housatonic River as police work what appears to be a crime scene, but authorities are currently withholding the nature of the probe.
A spokesman for the FBI says there is no risk to the public, but could offer no further comment to "protect the integrity of the investigation."
"The FBI’s Evidence Response Team, along with our law enforcement partners, are on scene in connection with an ongoing investigation," said Kristen Setera, of the FBI's Boston Division. "We are searching for specific evidence and there is no threat to public safety."
The Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force attached to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office also has been at the scene, set up at a rest area off Route 7, since Thursday morning.
In a field across the river, police are working with an excavator and a grader, as well as other equipment.
Andrew McKeever, the DA's public information officer, referred all questions to Setera.
