BOSTON — A federal jury has found a Pittsfield man guilty of drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

Elvins Sylvestre, 43, was convicted Wednesday after a three-day trial, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Prosecutors alleged that Sylvestre was found in possession of heroin, cocaine, a handgun and over 40 rounds of ammunition in November 2019. Due to a prior felony conviction, he was prohibited under federal law from having a firearm or ammunition.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, cocaine possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking felony.

Sylvestre is due to be sentenced by a federal judge on Nov. 19, and faces up to a lifetime in prison and a $1 million fine. If sentenced to less than life, he could be supervised for up to three years upon release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Kelly D. Brady, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boston Field Division; Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn and Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd E. Newhouse were recognized in the statement announcing the conviction.