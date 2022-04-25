Fire destroys barn on Main Street in Hancock

HANCOCK — A fire that apparently was started by a lawn mower burned a Main Street barn to the ground on Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, according to Hancock Fire Chief Mike Williams.
Firefighters from several communities, including Hancock, Williamstown, Lanesborough, New Ashford, Cheshire and Stephentown, N.Y., responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. There was no hydrant in the area, so a number of tankers were needed to supply water at the scene.
Another building adjacent to the barn also began to burn, but firefighters were able to save the structure.
