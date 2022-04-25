<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

Fire destroys barn on Main Street in Hancock

Destroyed barn smolders

A barn was reduced to smoldering ruins in Hancock on Monday afternoon after a fire that was apparently started by a lawn mower.

HANCOCK — A fire that apparently was started by a lawn mower burned a Main Street barn to the ground on Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to Hancock Fire Chief Mike Williams.

Firefighters spray water on burned structure

Firefighters pour water on the remains of a structure that was destroyed in a fire on Main Street in Hancock on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from several communities, including Hancock, Williamstown, Lanesborough, New Ashford, Cheshire and Stephentown, N.Y.,  responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. There was no hydrant in the area, so a number of tankers were needed to supply water at the scene.

Another building adjacent to the barn also began to burn, but firefighters were able to save the structure.

This story will be updated.

Firefighters in Hancock

Firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire on Main Street in Hancock on Monday afternoon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all