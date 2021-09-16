White Terrace apartment complex

Police and fire responded to a report of a fire at the White Terrace apartment complex on Thursday before 3 p.m. AMANDA BURKE — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE 

 By Amanda Burke, The Berkshire Eagle

PITTSFIELD — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the White Terrace apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, one week after a “major structure fire” ripped through a building in the complex.  

Before 3 p.m., authorities were at the North Street complex, where at least two fire trucks were parked next to the rear building and officials stretched a ladder to the top floor of the building. There were no visible flames.

Another fire truck was parked in front of the complex on North Street, but traffic was able to pass through the area around 3:30 p.m. 

Police and fire investigators were at the scene. 

Thursday's reported fire comes on the heels of the 3-alarm blaze that tore through a vacant building in the complex overnight on Sept. 9.  

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries in that fire earlier this month, which was reported shortly before midnight. Authorities have not yet released a cause of the Sept. 9 fire. 

This story will be updated

Amanda Burke covers Pittsfield City Hall for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.