A fired Lanesborough police officer allegedly failed to turn over his firearms. Now he is facing criminal charges

PITTSFIELD — A former Lanesborough officer who was fired for improperly looking up women on a criminal justice database has been criminally charged for failing to surrender his firearms to authorities.

Brennan J. Polidoro, 31, of Grand Avenue in Pittsfield, is accused of violating an order to turn over his guns to local police under the terms of a revocation of his license to carry.

Polidoro's license was suspended in March, the month that he received notice that he would be placed on paid administrative leave due to an Internal Affairs investigation into allegations of misconduct. He was later fired, and his license was revoked in May.

A notice of revocation on file with the court says Polidoro was deemed an "unsuitable person" to possess a firearms license because his employment as a police officer had been terminated.

The notice indicated that failure to turn over his weapons was a crime. It also said that the weapons could be transferred to another person, but they first had to be handed over to police.

Pittsfield Police Sgt. Shaun Gariepy spoke with a man on July 29 who said that he had three handguns and a rifle that belonged to Polidoro, and that Polidoro two months earlier had asked him to "hold the guns because of an issue with an LTC," according to a police report.

Polidoro pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court on Wednesday to a single count of knowingly failing to surrender four firearms. He was released on his own personal recognizance and ordered to return to court on Jan. 4.

