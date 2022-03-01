<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton firefighters quickly extinguish a porch fire at a South Street home

Firefighters outside Dalton house

Firefighters mop up Tuesday afternoon after extinguishing a fire at 201 South St. in Dalton. No one was injured, though one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. 

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

DALTON — Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a South Street residence Tuesday afternoon, according to Dalton Fire Chief Jim Peltier.

Residents and pets safely escaped the fire, which was reported about 1:30 p.m., at 201 South St., Peltier said. County Ambulance provided treatment at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

The fire, which was believed to be electrical, began on a three-season porch, the chief said, and heavy smoke was reported on the first floor of the two-story structure. Residents were able to return to the home after it was ventilated.

Firefighters from Hinsdale and Cheshire assisted at the scene, and Lanesborough provided backup at Dalton’s firehouse.

