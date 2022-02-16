Firefighters on scene of structure fire on Hastings Street in Adams

ADAMS — A structure fire caused serious damage at a home on Hastings Street on Wednesday evening.
The fire was reported about 4:40 p.m. at 14 Hastings St. Flames could be seen shooting from a second-story window shortly after 5 p.m., and thick smoke poured from the home as firefighters sprayed water on the building.
One person was transported to the Berkshire Medical Center campus in North Adams, but their condition was not considered life-threatening, according to Adams Police Chief Scott Kelly. No one else was in the building.
One dog was rescued from the home; two others were unaccounted for.
By about 5:30 p.m., firefighters had made progress knocking down the flames, but the fire was not yet extinguished.
About 30 firefighters were on the scene from Adams, Savoy and North Adams fire departments. Northern Berkshire EMS also responded.
Power was turned off in the surrounding neighborhood.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.
This story will be updated.