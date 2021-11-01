First 'ghost gun' defendant held without bail

PITTSFIELD — One of two men arrested in connection with an investigation into “ghost guns” in Pittsfield is being held without bail before trial, and the second defendant will face a judge to determine whether his bail will be revoked later this week.

Emmanuel Kodjo, 23, of 205 Lenox Ave. Apt. 3 in Pittsfield, was held based on the seriousness of the offenses, the potential penalty upon conviction and the potential for danger he poses on the public, court files show. He faces charges including possession of a large capacity firearm and possessing a weapon without a required firearms identification card.

Co-defendant Taylor Bartlett, who court documents show is 20 and Kodjo’s roommate on Lenox Avenue, is being held in custody pending a bail revocation hearing in Central Berkshire District Court on Wednesday, when a judge will decide whether or not he will be released.

Pittsfield police Thursday announced the department arrested the duo after executing simultaneous “no knock” search warrants at their apartment and at a second address, 122 Dewey Ave., Apt. 4, in Pittsfield early that same morning.

The only person inside the Dewey Avenue apartment when members of the Berkshire County Special Response Team as well as the Pittsfield Police Department’s anti-crime, drug and detective units searched the unit about 6:30 a.m. was Kodjo’s mother, who cooperated with police, according to a probable cause report.

Court documents show that from Kodjo’s bedroom at his mother’s house officers recovered 18 items, including two rifle scopes, a plastic bayonet, Dremel tool accessories and a gun sling.

In another bedroom police said belonged to Kodjo in apartment 3 of 205 Lenox Ave., authorities found two loaded firearms — a .40 caliber handgun and a .22 rifle — along with several firearm parts including two scopes, a Glock brand magazine and over 400 rounds of ammunition. A .40 caliber handgun and loaded magazine, as well as extra ammo, were allegedly recovered from Bartlett’s bedroom.

Police said last week that the investigation, led by Thomas Bowler and John Virgilio of the Pittsfield Police Department, centered on the issue of privately manufactured firearms that lack serial numbers, or so-called “ghost guns.”

The Berkshire County Special Response Team, Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force, Berkshire County Sherriff’s Department, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the United States Postal Inspection Service assisted Pittsfield police.