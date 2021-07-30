PITTSFIELD — A Berkshire County grand jury has indicted Edward Jennings, 34, on a charge of murder, moving his case to Superior Court, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Jennings pleaded not guilty in District Court to murder shortly after he was initially charged with fatally shooting 39-year-old Lemond Grady on North Street on April 20.

Jennings and Grady had been in altercations with one another leading up to the incident, according to court documents. Grady had an open assault and battery case against him pending in Central Berkshire District Court at the time of his death, in which Jennings was named as the victim.

At the time of his arrest in connection with Grady's murder, Jennings also made “reference to a previous incident in which Mr. Grady had attacked him,” police said in a report.

About one month before the fatal shooting, Jennings alleged in an unsigned, at times illegible statement that Grady had violated a protective order Jennings was granted against Grady.

Prosecutors moved unsuccessfully to revoke Grady's bail based on the statement.

The indictment moves the case to the Superior Court, where more serious offenses are tried and penalties are more severe upon a conviction. He is due to be arraigned in Superior Court on August 5.