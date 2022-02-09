Former George Apkin & Sons employee admits to stealing $1 million from employer

PITTSFIELD — A Lanesborough woman has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for embezzling over $1 million from the North Adams scrap metal business where she worked.
Deborah Trybus, 57, admitted in court Tuesday that she stole the money from George Apkin & Sons, according to a statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. William Apkin, who is a co-stockholder in the business with his brother, noticed issues with the company's financial records in 2019, after a random electronic inspection of checks that had been written to vendors.
A check-fraud investigation conducted by the Adams Police Department found that Trybus had been writing fraudulent checks in the company's name since 2012. Trybus told a detective she stole from the company because she was a "single mother with three children and was struggling to make mortgage payments and just couldn't keep up."
She deposited the checks into a bank account that she opened for herself. Part of her scheme, according to investigators, involved writing checks in her daughter's name.
Trybus later would go back and edit the company's electronic general ledger so it appeared that the money was going to one of the company's regular vendors.
All told, the DA's office said, Trybus stole over $1 million from the company.
She pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court on Tuesday to six counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, six counts of forgery of a check, six counts of uttering a false check, six counts of making false entries into corporation records, and one count of common and notorious thief.
Judge Edward McDonough sentenced Trybus to serve three to five years in state prison, in line with the prosecution's request, according to the statement. The defense asked for a suspended sentence or probation.
The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA's Office helped during the investigation.
“Small business owners place their trust in their employees and it is particularly harmful when people placed in trusted positions abuse that trust," District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in the statement.