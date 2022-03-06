After a COVID-related delay, former Mass MoCA Director Joseph Thompson set for June trial in fatal crash

PITTSFIELD — The vehicular manslaughter trial of former Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art Director Joseph Thompson has been scheduled to begin June 6.
Thompson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the 2018 crash that killed 49-year-old Steven Fortier.
Fortier, a North Adams resident, died as a result of injuries he suffered after his motorcycle collided with Thompson's SUV about 10 p.m. July 20, 2018.
Thompson's trial had been set for January, but was delayed by the statewide suspension of trials amid this winter's COVID-19 surge.
Five days have been set aside for the trial, which Judge Jennifer Tyne is presiding over and Assistant District Attorney Stuart Weissman is prosecuting. Thompson is being represented by attorney Timothy Shugrue.
Jurors are expected to visit the scene of the crash at Church and Ashland streets.
The trial was transferred out of Northern Berkshire District Court, which is housed inside a building owned by Mass MoCA. Thompson stepped down as director of the museum in October 2020, after a 32-year tenure.
The case survived a motion to dismiss in 2020 when a judge found that there was probable cause of negligence. Shugrue had argued that Fortier was driving his motorcycle at high speed and drifted into Thompson's lane after failing to negotiate a curve, leaving Thompson with no other choice but to swerve left to avoid the collision.
Shugrue has said Fortier apparently tried to correct course, and in so doing struck Thompson's vehicle on its passenger side. Both legal teams have stipulated that Fortier had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.28, over three times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle.
Weissman has maintained that the state believes Thompson's vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane before the collision, constituting a marked lanes violation.