Conrad Mainwaring, the 69-year-old former Olympian, was arraigned in Superior Court Thursday on four new charges connected with investigators' identification of two additional victims who authorities say he assaulted while working at Camp Greylock in Becket in the 1970s.

PITTSFIELD — Conrad Mainwaring, the former Olympic runner accused of sexually abusing boys at a Becket sports camp in the 1970s, was arraigned in Superior Court Thursday on four new charges stemming from the identification of two additional victims.

Mainwaring, 69, pleaded not guilty during a virtual hearing to three additional counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older and one more count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Superior Court clerk's office.

He received $100 bail on the new charges, which is in addition to the $200,000 cash bail set for the initial set of a dozen indecent assault charges on allegations he molested seven campers from 1975 to 1979 while a counselor at Camp Greylock.

He remains held in custody before trial, and has not posted bail, the clerk's office said. 

State police opened an investigation into Mainwaring after reporter Mike Kessler published an investigative report on ESPN that documented more than 40 years of allegations and complaints that he had sexually abused dozens of boys and young men across the U.S.

The initial investigation identified seven victims who authorities say Mainwaring molested while working as a counselor at the summer camp off Route 20. The camp is under new ownership. Authorities later identified two additional victims, leading to the new charges.

Mainwaring, a Los Angeles resident and United Kingdom national, now faces 16 counts of indecent assault and battery, including four counts where the victim was younger than 14.

