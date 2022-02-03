Should a former Pine Cobble teacher charged with sexually assaulting a student be granted bail? A Vermont judge hears the arguments

BENNINGTON, Vt. — An attorney representing a former Pine Cobble School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a former student argued Thursday that the multi-year relationship was an "isolated episode," so he posed no risk of reoffending.

But the prosecution countered that the teacher, Peter Hirzel, should remain held without bail because of the seriousness of the charge against him — repeated aggravated sexual assault of a former student under the age of 16.

Hirzel stands accused of sexually assaulting a student whom he had taught in math class at the private school in Williamstown.

He is being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, Vt., and appeared virtually for a Bennington Superior Court hearing held to determine whether a judge will release him from pretrial custody.

The two sides stipulated to the weight of the evidence, then defense lawyer David Silver called two witnesses — Hirzel's sister Susanne Digby and ex-wife, Francis Moore.

Both Digby and Moore, who said she was married to Hirzel for 22 years and still "co-parents" their two adult children with him, testified that they had never heard of allegations of Hirzel being inappropriate with students before the present case, and is not violent.

Digby testified that she had spent time together with both the victim and Hirzel together. She said she stopped communicating with the victim after the girl's mother texted her to say the relationship between Hirzel and her daughter was sexual.

The girl's therapist had contacted the girl's mother to tell her about the sexual nature of the relationship. The victim made a series of visits to Hirzel's Pownal home from April 2021 to January, police said in a report.

It had been a tough period in the student's life, and her mother viewed Hirzel as a positive figure at the time.

But the girl told police that Hirzel began touching her sexually, and that eventually the two began having sex regularly. They communicated online, with Hirzel allegedly urging her against talking because he didn’t want to “get in trouble.”

After the girl did disclose the relationship, Hirzel reached out to her on Instagram, which Silver on Thursday described as an isolated incident.

Arguing for his client's release, Silver said "there's no allegations in the evidence before this court that any force was used to against" the victim.

"Assuming that the allegations in the information are true, as this court must do at this stage of the proceedings, the evidence before this court strongly supports the view that this alleged offense is an isolated episode in Peter Hirzel's life, a life where he worked with teenagers as a teacher in public school and private schools for nearly 20 years, without any allegations of inappropriate conduct."

"This situation was unique and Mr. Hirzel's life, and it was a long-standing, three- or four-year relationship," he said. "It's not one that couldn't possibly be repeated upon his release."

But the prosecutor, Alexander Burke, said the the presumption for an aggravated sexual assault case involving repeated offenses against a child, given the possible sentence of 25 years to life, is to hold the defendant without bail.

A former architect, Hirzel received his master's degree and became a teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School System, Moore said.

He then worked at a private school in California before starting at Pine Cobble, where his LinkedIn indicated he started in 2018. Digby said he resigned around April of last year.

Burke noted that Hirzel has ties to California, where he used to teach in the Los Angeles Unified School District, and his ex-wife still lives.

Silver said Hirzel would "scrupulously" follow a number of possible conditions of release, saying his client is willing remain at the home he owns in Pownal under a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week curfew, have no contact with the victim or her mother, have no contact with minors other than family members and stay off the internet.

He proposed $100,000 bail and another $50,000 Hirzel would forfeit if he contacts the victim or any other minor.

Digby said that after the victim made the disclosure, she invited her brother to visit her at her home in Pennsylvania to be around family. He was emotional, she said, but never expressed a desire to flee, and returned home to Vermont after three days so he could be present for any forthcoming legal proceedings.

But Burke said the stakes are higher now that Hirzel has been criminally charged.

"He was in a position of trust over the victim in this matter as a teacher, and chose to abuse that trust," Burke said. "While he did leave the state and come back to allegedly face these charges, there's no indication he knew the serious nature of the charges, or what specifically he would be facing if he came back."

The matter remains under advisement by Judge Cortland Corsones.