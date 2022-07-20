A former Pittsfield man was shot after lunging at officers, police say. They are asking for help investigating his ex-girlfriend's death

A former Pittsfield resident who was fatally shot by police on Tuesday night lunged at officers with a knife after a short foot pursuit, police said on Wednesday.
Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, was a person of interest in the death of his former girlfriend, Mary Anderson, whose body was found in her pickup truck in Brattleboro, Vt., early Tuesday. He was killed by police after officers spotted him in West Brattleboro and approached him, prompting the pursuit and confrontation, police said.
Now police are asking for help from the public in investigating Anderson’s disappearance.
In a statement released Wednesday evening, Massachusetts State Police said detectives would like to speak to anyone who might have seen Davis, Anderson or her pickup from Saturday night through early Tuesday. The truck is a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plate PC 8DXW20.
Police found Anderson’s body about 12:55 a.m. Tuesday in the truck, which was parked on Elliot Street in Brattleboro. Investigators are working to determine whether Davis or Anderson had ties to Brattleboro.
Davis was living in Pittsfield in 2010 when he was sentenced to four to nine years in prison for hiding in the bedroom closet of an ex-girlfriend and stabbing her new boyfriend in the chest, arms and legs.
Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the circumstances of Anderson’s disappearance last weekend to determine if she was taken against her will, according to the statement. The investigation into Anderson’s death is being led by Vermont authorities.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.