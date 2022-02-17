The former Sandisfield highway chief is accused of steering town contracts to his own company. Now he faces tens of thousands of dollars in fines

SANDISFIELD — The State Ethics Commission said Thursday that former town Highway Road Superintendent Robert "Bobby" O'Brien violated the conflict of interest law by awarding contracts to his private company and using town resources to do the work.
O'Brien, who was fired by the town in 2018 for similar accusations, has been issued a show cause order and faces a fine of up to $10,000 for each of the conflict of interest law violations.
The order alleges that O'Brien, in his official capacity as highway road superintendent, did the following:
- Participated in the town’s hiring of P&R Construction LLC — where he privately does business — for snowplowing and equipment rentals 42 times and approved more than $50,000 in town payments to P&R, including a double payment of $4,000.
- In May 2017, O'Brien solicited quotes for an excavator rental, read the competing quotes and submitted a lower P&R quote. He then hired P&R, which the town paid $20,000 for excavator rentals.
- In 2018, O’Brien charged the town for asphalt P&R used for private paving work and used his town work time to perform private P&R work.
- In 2018, he monitored repairs a private contractor was making to a town road for a utility company. During this time, he met with the contractor and suggested P&R could do erosion control work on the project, and a P&R proposal was then submitted to the contractor. After being awarded the job and performing the work, P&R submitted an invoice for $16,000 for labor and materials, even though the Sandisfield Highway Department purchased the materials for the project.
The Ethics Commission will schedule a public hearing on the allegations against O'Brien within 90 days, and he will be given an opportunity to resolve them through a disposition agreement.
O'Brien was appointed Sandisfield’s highway road superintendent on an interim basis in October 2015 and on a permanent basis in January 2016. At the time he was fired in 2018, he was making over $68,000 in addition to benefits.