After alleged 'brazen' acts of shoplifting, four arrested following police chase in South County

LEE — One liquor store owner called it “brazen,” and he’s got the video to prove it. Another liquor store owner expressed relief that no one got hurt.
Following a police chase from Stockbridge through Lee, four people allegedly involved in at least two shoplifting incidents were apprehended at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Quarry Hill Business Park in Lee.
“It appears that what these individuals were doing was, in a large group, walking into a liquor store, grabbing everything they possibly can carry and then just walking right out, kind of like a mass shoplifting spree,” said Stockbridge Police Sgt. Kirk Nichols.
The suspects were all from New York, police said. It’s not yet clear if the two liquor stores in the Berkshires — the first one in Lee, the second in Great Barrington — were the only stores in the region targeted in the spree.
The suspects were driving in a vehicle that matches the description of one that sped off from Berkshire Liquors, on Housatonic Street in Lee, following a shoplifting incident at 7:32 p.m.
We know it’s 7:32 p.m., because as The Eagle was discussing the incident with the store’s owner, David Ryel, he was reviewing video from his store’s security system.
“They walked in the door at 7:32 and 18 seconds,” Ryel said. “It looks like two males and one female here. And, basically, they just came in and grabbed as much high-end tequila as they could. So they grab this stuff, and then they just walk right out. No masks, no nothing.”
There were other shoppers in the store at the time and two employees. The suspects didn’t threaten anyone, nor did they speak with anyone, Ryel said. “They were probably only in the store for a minute-and-a-half. They just grabbed what they could, and they just walked right out.”
One of his employees saw the whole thing and he chased out after them, Ryel said.
“So, as they made their getaway out of the parking lot,” said Ryel, “one of them fell out of the car onto the driveway.”
Several liquor bottles smashed to the ground in the process, said Ryel. The suspect managed to get back into the car as it sped away.
Ryel, of course, has shared his video evidence with investigators.
“We've never seen anything so brazen as people coming in and grabbing armfuls of booze and just walking right out,” he said.
In the meantime, an employee called 911 to report the incident, and a “be-on-the-look-out-for” call describing the vehicle was put out to area law enforcement agencies.
It’s about a 20-minute drive south from Berkshire Liquors to downtown Great Barrington where three suspects allegedly stepped into Domaney’s Liquors and Fine Wines on Main Street, at about 8 p.m. The suspects then allegedly left the store carrying armfuls of liquor bottles they hadn’t paid for.
“Everybody’s safe,” said Joe Domaney, on Wednesday morning.
In the meantime, in Stockbridge, Sgt. Nichols had heard the updated report of the black, “Suburban-style” SUV with New York plates leaving Domaney’s, this time with a partial identification of the license plate. The vehicle was heading north out of downtown Great Barrington. Nichols was waiting.
He told The Eagle he had parked his cruiser at Depot Street by the old train station that provides a good lookout onto the stretch of Route 7 where the speed limit drops from 55 mph to 35 mph.
Nichols saw a black SUV, which turned out to be a GMC Yukon, speeding as it approached the village. It had New York plates.
“I initiated my blue emergency lights and tried to catch up with them,” he said. “On Main Street, they initially pulled over in front of the library into a parking spot, but then quickly accelerated and left the scene. And that's when I initiated my emergency siren as well as my emergency lights, and we ended up chasing them for about three-and-a-half miles.”
While in pursuit, Nichols notified the Berkshire County Sheriff's 911 Dispatch Center, which, in turn, immediately dispatched Lee and Lenox police and the Massachusetts State Police in Lee. Great Barrington Police also were responding following a 911 call from Domaney’s.
Driving through Lee on Route 102, the suspects then took a fateful left turn onto Quarry Hill Road. It’s a dead-end.
“We fortunately had enough officers on scene that we were able to hold them before they were able to flee into the woods,” Nichols said.
All told, police discovered six people in the vehicle, four of whom they arrested.
According to a joint press release issued Wednesday afternoon by the police departments of Lee, Stockbridge and Great Barrington, investigators conducted a preliminary investigation on scene. As a result, Stockbridge Police arrested the vehicle operator, Nyzaiah Williams, 18, of New York, N.Y., for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, unlawful attachment of license plates, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
Three other people in the vehicle were arrested by the Great Barrington Police Department for shoplifting over $250 worth of merchandise. Of these three, two were juveniles — one 16, another, 17. The third was identified as Albert L. Alexis, 23, also from New York, N.Y.
Two additional occupants in the vehicle were released without charges.
“Officers observed a large number of liquor bottles and possibly other stolen items in the involved vehicle,” according to the press release.
The investigation is ongoing. Investigators impounded the vehicle and, as of Wednesday afternoon, they were seeking a search warrant to comb through it.
In addition to the arrests and charges stemming from the Stockbridge and Great Barrington Police Departments, charges are also pending from the Lee Police Department.
“I think that they were stocking up for, you know, a celebration of some sort, from the limited information that we were able to receive,” Sgt. Nichols said.