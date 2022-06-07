Four people injured, one seriously, in crash on Route 2 in Florida early Saturday

FLORIDA — Four people were injured, one seriously, early Saturday when they were involved in what police described as a three-vehicle crash on Route 2.
Two of the vehicles were parked and unoccupied, according to state police.
Three people in the third car, including the driver, suffered minor injuries in the crash about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection with Olsen Road. The names of the victims were not released.
A medical helicopter was requested to transport the seriously injured passenger to the hospital, but the weather conditions made it impossible, police said.
Firefighters and EMTs responded to the scene, as well as the collision analysis and reconstruction, and crime scene services units.
The crash remains under investigation. No further information was available.