The fourth suspect has been arrested in the killing of Reymon Delacruz-Batista in Pittsfield State Forest

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The final suspect has been arrested in the killing of Reymon Delacruz-Batista, whose body was found by hunters last December in Pittsfield State Forest.
Anthony Robertson, 40, whose last known address is Pittsfield, was arrested by police and the U.S. Marshal's Service at an upstate New York apartment on Tuesday afternoon, according to Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
Robertson is the fourth man accused of kidnapping Delacruz-Batista, bringing him to the state forest and killing him. Jamel Nicholson, 33, was arrested in Pittsfield late February, Naquan Miller, 42, was arrested in North Adams in mid-March and Timothy McFadden, 34 was arrested March 30 in the Bronx, N.Y.
"All four of the individuals believed to have murdered Mr. Batista are currently in custody," Harrington said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
The men were arrested on warrants charging them with murder, kidnapping and using a firearm during a felony. The three suspects initially arrested are each being held in custody before trial, and the process of transporting Robertson back to Berkshire County to face charges has begun.
The killing of Delacruz-Batista, who died of multiple gunshot wounds and was found by hunters in the early morning hours of Dec. 4, 2021, remains under investigation, Harrington said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police detective bureau at 413-499-1112.
Following the arrest of Nicholson in February, Harrington's office moved to seal the probable cause report associated with the suspects' arrests, and obtained a court order to keep it out of public view through September, citing the fact that three suspects remained on the run.
It was unclear whether the office would agree to ask the court to lift the impoundment order, or make public the 47-page report, now that the four suspects are in custody.
But in a statement Wednesday, a spokesman said that Harrington's office "is withholding further specific details about the homicide to preserve the ability to corroborate witness statements."