Pittsfield Police arrest man for allegedly possession 'ghost gun'

PITTSFIELD — In the early hours of Friday, Pittsfield Police arrested a man for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Upon inspection of the man's vehicle, officers turned up a "ghost gun," or what authorities call untraceable guns made privately.

Around 3:30 a.m., city police pulled over Luke Yeborh, who was driving "erratically" near Tyler and Burbank Streets, according to Pittsfield Police.

After a motor vehicle stop, Yeborh was put in custody for the suspended license. When searching his car, Officer Shaun Courtney found the weapon, which, according to the news release, was loaded and appeared "to have been assembled locally and does not contain a serial number."

Yeborh was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; possession ammunition without an FID card, possessing a large capacity feeding device; and marked lanes violations. He was arraigned Friday in Central Berkshire District Court.