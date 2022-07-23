Police seek information on couple linked to thefts at three Berkshires golf courses

The Vermont State Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a middle-aged man and woman, dressed in golf clothing, who are believed to have taken credit cards and cash from cars parked at golf courses, including those in Dalton, Lenox and Pittsfield.
The suspects have stolen about $10,000 in cash and cards, Vermont State Police say.
Video surveillance from different Walmarts shows the same couple, driving a silver-colored SUV, using stolen cards for purchases.
Two of the thefts occurred at the Stamford Valley Golf Course. Credit cards and cash taken from vehicles there were later used at the Walmart in North Adams to buy miscellaneous items and $500 Apple gift cards.
According to police, the investigation found similar thefts occurred at the Mount Anthony Country Club in Bennington, and at clubs in Berkshire County.
Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Grimes at (802) 442-5421. An anonymous tip can be filed at https://vsp. vermont.gov/tipsubmit.