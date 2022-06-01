Pedestrian avoids serious injury after being hit by vehicle in Great Barrington crosswalk

GREAT BARRINGTON — A pedestrian went to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in a Main Street crosswalk.
Melanie Greenberg, of Great Barrington, was traveling south on Main Street at around 2:20 p.m. when the vehicle she was driving hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk at Railroad Street, according to a statement from town police.
Police say the pedestrian was "well established in the crosswalk" when struck. The person was transported by ambulance to Fairview Hospital with "non-life threatening" injuries, according to officials.
The accident is still under investigation by officers Sam Stolzar and Brandon Messina.
Main Street, and sometimes its crosswalks, have been the site of other accidents and near-misses over the years.
Police cited Greenberg for failure to yield to a pedestrian and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.