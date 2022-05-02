Great Barrington rescue team saves fallen dog from Monument Mountain

GREAT BARRINGTON — Thanks to the Great Barrington Fire Department, Luna is one lucky dog.
On Friday, rescuers were dispatched to Monument Mountain for a dog that had fallen off the cliff at the top of the mountain.
According to a press release from the fire department, the technical rescue team responded and hiked to the summit just after 9:30 a.m. The dog, Luna, had fallen about 10 feet before catching herself on a small rock outcropping, just big enough for the dog to stand on. The outcropping was about 100 feet from the rocky bottom.
Firefighters rigged a rope system to lower a rescuer over the edge to Luna. She was secured by the rescuer and they were both safely hauled back up. She did not appear to have any injuries, according to the statement. Luna lives just over the state line in Hillsdale, N.Y., and her owner works in Great Barrington.
“It is always rewarding to have a happy outcome for an incident like this,” said Fire Chief Charles Burger in the statement. “We have trained hard for such rescues over the past decade as similar incidents have been increasing. Our firefighters did a fantastic job.”
It took about two hours to rescue the dog and have all rescuers off the mountain and back in service. Great Barrington was assisted by rope technicians from the Egremont Fire Department.
The Great Barrington Fire Department reminds the public that the top ridge of Monument Mountain is not a safe hike for dogs or young children.
"If you bring your dog on the hike make sure you abide by the rules of the mountain and keep your dog on a leash at all times," according to the statement.