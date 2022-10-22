<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Fire at Great Barrington salvage yard extinguished Friday night

GREAT BARRINGTON — Firefighters put out a fire Friday at Formel Auto Salvage.

A pile of cars and a fuel tank caught fire on Friday afternoon at the salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road, Fire Chief Charles Burger said on Saturday.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021.

