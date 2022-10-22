Fire at Great Barrington salvage yard extinguished Friday night

GREAT BARRINGTON — Firefighters put out a fire Friday at Formel Auto Salvage.
A pile of cars and a fuel tank caught fire on Friday afternoon at the salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road, Fire Chief Charles Burger said on Saturday.
