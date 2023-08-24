A Great Barrington family is raising money to bring a man home to Guatemala for burial. Police are investigating his death

GREAT BARRINGTON — Friends of a man who died last week are helping his family raise money so that his mother can bring him to her hometown in Guatemala to mourn and lay him to rest.
The GoFundMe profile set up Wednesday morning for the mother of Juan Estuardo Calvo Lopez, also known around town as “Juanito,” has so far raised $2,365 toward the $10,000 goal. His mother, Rosalina Lopez, the profile says, is trying to bring her son’s body to her hometown of Jutiapa Conguaco, Guatemala.
Lopez died last week “from a brain bleed caused either by falling or getting hit," according to the Liliana Atanacio, chair of nonprofit Latinas413, who started the GoFundMe drive. "There is an open investigation and they have not released the body yet.”
Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said he was unable to share details of the case since it is under investigation by the department as well as state police detectives attached to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
DA spokeswoman Julia Sabourin declined to answer questions about where and when Lopez died.
“This is an active investigation,” she wrote in an email. “There is no danger to the public.”
Lopez, 25, lived with his mother in Great Barrington, Atanacio told The Eagle. She said Latinas413 is trying to help the family as much as possible.
He “was a young immigrant who came from Guatemala, at 17 years old,” she added on the GoFundMe page, having arrived in April 2015, “with his pockets full of plans and dreams.
“He lived in our Berkshire community,” Atanacio said, “and like many of us, he focused on working hard and supporting his family.”
Atanacio said that Lopez was well-known in Great Barrington “for his kind heart and big smile.”
“We thank God for the beautiful moments we spent with Juan Estuardo Calvo Lopez,” his mother wrote on the profile page, and which Atanacio translated from Spanish. “We will never forget the memories he left, we treasure in our hearts the days when Juanito our "Patojo" inspired us to work and have a better life. We know that he is now on Eternal rest.”