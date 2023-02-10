Great Barrington police arrest two residents for intent to distribute pills, cocaine and heroin

GREAT BARRINGTON — Police arrested two town residents Thursday morning on multiple drug charges after finding a bag filled with more than 100 prescription pills and other drugs in the vehicle they were sitting in off Park Street in Housatonic.
Tiahmarie Anes-Gary, 24, and Jonah Christianson, 27, both of Great Barrington, were taken to the police department before being transported to court. Anes-Gary, who had an active warrant for failing to appear as a witness, was then taken to Berkshire Superior Court for arraignment, according Police Chief Paul Storti.
Christianson was then arraigned in Southern Berkshire District Court.
Police say Officer Samuel Stolzar initially spotted a plastic bag in plain view containing what turned out to be 105 prescription pills, according to a news release from Storti. That led to what police allege was the discovery of six grams of cocaine, as well as signs of drug dealing that included a digital scale, several empty bags that had contained heroin and numerous drug paraphernalia, Storti added.
Anes-Gary was sitting in the passenger seat, he said.
Police are not releasing the location of the parking lot where the pair were found, said Sgt. Christopher Peebles, in response to questions. He did not give a reason why the information is being withheld. Peebles said the location would be noted in the full police report when it is available.
Christianson and Anes-Gary are both charged with possession of class A drug, possession of class B drug, possession to distribute class B drug and possession to distribute class E drug.