Multiple fire companies battling fire at auto salvage yard in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — A fire at a salvage yard off Van Deusenville Road Friday evening continues to burn, with firefighters from multiple towns still heading to the scene.
Scanner reports indicate that crews knocked down the bulk of the fire at Formel Auto Salvage as of around 5:30 p.m., but are still battling a burning fuel tank. The fire will likely burn and smolder for some time, according to radio reports.
Crews have closed the road and the Great Barrington Fire Department advised motorists to avoid the area.
Police Chief Paul Storti said he learned from officers at the scene that the fire concentrated on a stack of crushed cars and a fuel storage tank. He said his wife saw the billowing smoke she drove south on Route 7 towards Great Barrington from Stockbridge.
At around 4:30 p.m. residents in the larger area began noticing a massive plume of black smoke rising over the area and began posting photos on social media.