Great Barrington man facing federal child porn charges

SPRINGFIELD — A Great Barrington man has been charged by a federal grand jury with possession of child pornography.
James J. Keough, 54, was arrested Oct. 18 on charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was released on conditions following an appearance in federal court in Springfield.
According to an indictment, Keough knowingly received child sexual abuse material — in the form of images — that involved a minor under the age of 12 between December 2021 and March 2022.
He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge, according to a news release.
Keough's arrest was announced this week by Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Andrew Murphy, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Boston Field Office. The Great Barrington Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Asst. U.S. Attorney Neil L. Desroches of Rollins’ Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.