Great Barrington firefighters lift a dump truck off a man pinned under a cab

GREAT BARRINGTON — Firefighters used airbags to quickly lift a large dump truck that had overturned Thursday, pinning a man under the cab.
The man, who is in his 50s, was in serious but stable condition, and airlifted to Baystate Medical Center from a makeshift landing zone at Bard College at Simon's Rock.
The accident happened sometime just before 10:30 a.m. on Burning Tree Road. Paramedics helped the man while town firefighters used a rescue engine to stabilize the truck.
"The truck was lifted with airbags and the patient was freed within 10 minutes of arrival," wrote Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger in a statement.
Sheffield firefighters also assisted in setting up the helicopter landing zone at Simon's Rock, he said.
“This incident is a great example of the great teamwork between Police, Fire, EMS, and mutual aid," he added. "Collectively we were able to mitigate what otherwise would have been a tragedy. We wish the patient a speedy and full recovery.”
Burger could not immediately be reached for more details about the accident.
The accident is under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.