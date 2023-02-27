Student injured in accident at the Monument High entrance in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — A student suffered a cut to the forehead in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 7 at the Monument Mountain Regional High School entrance.

The student, 18, was traveling south on Route 7 around 7:20 a.m. when they attempted to turn left into the school driveway. They pulled “directly into the path of a van that was headed north bound” and which “T-Boned” the student’s car on the passenger side, Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti wrote in an email.

The impact by the van spun the student’s vehicle around and into a third vehicle that was waiting to exit the school entrance.

The student was taken by ambulance to Fairview Hospital for a minor forehead laceration, Storti said. No other injuries were reported.

The accident happened before a police officer had arrived for the daily 7:30 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. shift at the intersection to manage traffic as school buses exit.

The crash highlights long-running concerns about the intersection.

Storti, as well as the larger community, have long fretted over configuration at the school’s entrance and the various accidents over the years involving young drivers and fast-moving Route 7 traffic.

The state Department of Transportation agreed to add flashing lights to the intersection after a 2016 crash. A plan to rework the entrance to improve safety will be built into plans to either remodel or rebuild the high school in the next few years.

Monday's accident appears to be the seventh at the high school entrance since 2014.