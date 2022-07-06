Great Barrington police release the name of the Connecticut biker killed in July 4th crash

GREAT BARRINGTON — Police have released the name of Connecticut man who was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on Route 7 on Monday afternoon.

Antonio Desousa, 68, of Danbury, Conn., died of injures suffered in the crash after being airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Desousa's Harley Davidson collided with a grey Honda Accord driven by Tandoh Devine, 22, when Devine crossed the northbound lane to turn into the Bistro Box roadside eatery driveway.

Great Barrington Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the department as they seek more information for the ongoing investigation.

The crash is being investigated by Great Barrington Police, the Massachusetts State Police Collision, Analysis & Reconstruction Section Unit and the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Great Barrington police at 413-329-6871.