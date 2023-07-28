<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Was it the infamous ‘spa robber’ who allegedly held up a Great Barrington spa at knifepoint?

Body and Soul Day Spa

The Body and Soul Day Spa off Maple Avenue was allegedly robbed Sunday by a man brandishing a knife. The man fled into the woods on foot and police have still not caught up with him. 

GREAT BARRINGTON — A Maple Avenue spa owner believes it is possible that the man who robbed his business at knifepoint on Sunday might be the infamous “spa robber” who allegedly held up spas in Cambridge and Watertown in...

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

