DA releases the name of the Texas railroad worker who was killed on Great Barrington tracks

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has released the identity of a Texas man who was killed while working on a state railroad project this month.

Rodolfo G. Rocha, 51, of Los Fresnos, Texas, was working for Middlesex Corp., when he was hit and run over by equipment on the morning of Aug. 4.

He was airlifted to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he died of his injuries.

An obituary on the Los Fresnos Funeral Home website said that Rocha, who was originally from Chicago, Ill., left a wife and son as well as other family.

The family, the obituary says, held a funeral for Rocha on Aug. 14.

After the apparent accident on a remote stretch of tracks near the Sheffield town line, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had shut down the project pending a safety review of Middlesex.

The incident is under investigation by the DA’s Office, State Police, Great Barrington Police, as well as the Federal Railroad Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

A preliminary report from the NTSB about the cause of the accident is expected early next month. A report by the FRA will likely take about six months from the date of the incident.

Middlesex is based in Littleton and specializes mostly in heavy construction and paving, like interstate bridges and highways in New England and Florida, according to its website. The company also has branched out into some transit work, including projects for the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority.

Middlesex secured this $7.3 million contract with the DOT last year. It is ongoing work as part of earlier plans to bolster the tracks for the heavy freight run by Housatonic Railroad Co. that traverses Berkshire County from Connecticut to Pittsfield.

The contract, which was provided to The Eagle by the DOT, says the work was critical to supporting freight.

“Track elements on the Berkshire line need urgent rehabilitation,” it says, adding that the bulk of the work is to install approximately 8.1 track miles of a heavier-duty continuous welded rail.

The work was expected to take one year and be finished by July 30, but the company requested an extension to Oct. 27 due to supply chain and other problems.