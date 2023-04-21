Someone lit a tree on fire in Great Barrington in an attempt to burn a Trump sign. Police say they are close to solving the crime

GREAT BARRINGTON — An investigation appears to be closing in on whoever tried to torch political signs in February by igniting gasoline to burn down the tree they are attached to.

One of the signs, supporting former President Donald Trump for a return to the Oval Office, was scorched by the fire, as was the tree, but police say the fire must have gone out very quickly.

The sign above it, which includes a hint at profanity regarding the political “left” appears untouched.

Another nearby tree with Trump slogans including “MAGA,” the acronym for “Make American Great Again,” as well as a refrain criticizing President Joe Biden, escaped harm.

The trees are on the property's hillside that overlooks Route 41/North Plain Road near Division Street, and the signs are prominently displayed. They are facing north.

Police and the state Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating, Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said.

“We’re getting close,” Storti said. “We have some leads that we’re working on.”

Storti said evidence collected from the site was sent to a crime lab for processing.

The arsonists threw gasoline on the back of the tree sometime overnight on Feb. 27, and left the gas can behind.

Eileen Mooney first reported the incident in the March edition of her NEWSletter, a publication that focuses on Great Barrington municipal news.

The property owners, Alyce and Michael Zucco, declined to comment.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It isn’t the first time in the last few years that politics inspired the torching of a political sign in the Berkshires.

Lonnie Durfee, 52, of Dalton, was sentenced to a year in jail for setting fire Just before the 2020 presidential election to a painted hay bale display in Dalton farm field that endorsed Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, then a U.S. senator from California.

The fire lit up the sky and destroyed most of the hay bales, which were purchased as silage for animal feed. A GoFundMe campaign raised $1,700 to compensate the farm for the lost silage, exceeding the $1,200 goal.