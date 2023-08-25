A West Stockbridge man accused of burning a tree bearing a Trump sign has been indicted

GREAT BARRINGTON — A West Stockbridge man accused of setting fire to a tree bearing a Donald Trump sign has been indicted on arson and vandalism charges.

George Cox, 46, is accused of trying to torch an oak tree bearing political signs on private property next to Route 41/North Plain Road on Feb. 27, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

The overnight attempt failed, however, and the signs remain. One of the trees was merely scorched, and a “Trump 2024 Save America Again!” sign was singed at the edges. One of the signs also hints at profanity toward “the left.”

A fingerprint on a gas can that was left at the scene led to the arrest of Cox, according to Julia Sabourin, a spokeswoman for the DA's Office.

He is charged with arson of personal property, arson of woods and vandalism, Sabourin said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 25 in Berkshire Superior Court.

Cox could not be reached for comment. Property owner Michael Zucco declined to comment.