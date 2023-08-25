<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A West Stockbridge man accused of burning a tree bearing a Trump sign has been indicted

Photo: Trump sign (copy) (copy)

A prominent Trump sign nailed to a tree outside a home off Route 41 got scorched in February when someone tried to burn it by throwing gas on the tree. George Cox, of West Stockbridge, was indicted on arson and vandalism charges on Thursday in Berkshire Superior Court.

GREAT BARRINGTON — A West Stockbridge man accused of setting fire to a tree bearing a Donald Trump sign has been indicted on arson and vandalism charges.

George Cox, 46, is accused of trying to torch an oak tree bearing political signs on private property next to Route 41/North Plain Road on Feb. 27, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

The overnight attempt failed, however, and the signs remain. One of the trees was merely scorched, and a “Trump 2024 Save America Again!” sign was singed at the edges. One of the signs also hints at profanity toward “the left.”

A fingerprint on a gas can that was left at the scene led to the arrest of Cox, according to Julia Sabourin, a spokeswoman for the DA's Office.

He is charged with arson of personal property, arson of woods and vandalism, Sabourin said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 25 in Berkshire Superior Court. 

Cox could not be reached for comment. Property owner Michael Zucco declined to comment.

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all