Gunfire in Pittsfield's West Side neighborhood strikes house

PITTSFIELD — Gunshots were fired in the city's West Side neighborhood Monday night, police said, with no reported injuries.
Police responded to multiple shots in the area of Hillside and Onota streets.
No one was hurt in the shooting incident, according to Pittsfield police.
'If my kids hear guns, they know what to do.' Pittsfield residents describe what's it's like to live in a city with 13 shootings in four months
EAGLE INVESTIGATIONS: Shootings have jolted Pittsfield neighborhoods. Residents say that in the weeks and months since, they’ve tried to go back to life as normal, but can’t get images and sounds out of their heads.
The shooting triggered the city's ShotSpotter detection system at 7:42 p.m., according to the Pittsfield Police Department daily dispatch logs.
Officers responded to the scene and determined that a home on Onota Street had been struck by gunshots.
Pittsfield police investigators and a police K9 canvassed the residential area where the gunshots rang out, but had identified no suspects as of Tuesday.
It was also unclear how many people were involved in the incident, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting incident to contact the department's Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.