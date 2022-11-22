Gunfire in Pittsfield's West Side neighborhood strikes house

PITTSFIELD — Gunshots were fired in the city's West Side neighborhood Monday night, police said, with no reported injuries.

Police responded to multiple shots in the area of Hillside and Onota streets.

No one was hurt in the shooting incident, according to Pittsfield police.

The shooting triggered the city's ShotSpotter detection system at 7:42 p.m., according to the Pittsfield Police Department daily dispatch logs.

Officers responded to the scene and determined that a home on Onota Street had been struck by gunshots.

Pittsfield police investigators and a police K9 canvassed the residential area where the gunshots rang out, but had identified no suspects as of Tuesday.

It was also unclear how many people were involved in the incident, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting incident to contact the department's Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.