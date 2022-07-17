At least two injured in motorcycle accidents this weekend on Hairpin Turn in North Adams. One cyclist involved says gravel left on the road was to blame

NORTH ADAMS — On Saturday, Krystal Carroll, an Adams resident, was heading home on her motorcycle, when she turned on Route's 2 "Hairpin Turn" and she fell due to gravel left on the road.
Carroll’s accident is one of at least two nonfatal motorcycle accidents that happened this weekend on the turn between North Adams and Clarksburg.
“I started taking my corner and at the very last second, I saw gravel,” said Carroll. “It caught my back tire from behind me, the bike did a full 360 [degree] turn with me pinned underneath and it dragged me about 10 feet.”
Carroll described the injuries she had as a result of the accident. "I had 10 rocks embedded in my left middle finger. I have a road rash on my entire left hand all the way down my left arm up to my elbow. I have some injuries to my right shin," she said. "My left knee is a big huge hole, burst and scraped and then I have scrapes on my right knee. The palm of my [right hand] hand is completely ripped up." She added that she risks losing her middle finger.
As a mother of nine and a six years old, she expects her daily life to become more difficult. "I have to take care of them. I have pretty much no use of my left [hand], barely any of my right [hand]. That's going to hurt me, from driving and taking care of my children and cooking and cleaning. It's just going disrupt my daily life until it's all healed up," she said.
Carroll said that had the gravel not been on the road, her accident probably would not have happened.
"I have children and I don't ride like an [expletive]. I ride because it's just fun, it's an escape and I do it nice and easy and slow. And there's no other no reason why I should have gone down," said Carroll.
Less is known about Sunday’s accident. Officer Christopher Ware, from the Clarksburg Police Department, said “the operator had minor nonlife-threatening injuries" and was transported to Berkshire Medical Center.
Fire chief Carlyle "Chip" Chesbro confirmed Clarksburg firefighters helped clean the road afterwards.