Hancock man pleads guilty to child porn charges

PITTSFIELD — A Hancock man was sentenced to 10 years of probation this week after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
Dale Wilson, 23, accessed the illicit images at his residence in Berkshire County, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's office. Charges against him were filed after authorities received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
The center uses technology that reads illicit images that are sent on the internet and alerts law enforcement to IP addresses that access the content. The investigation was handled by the Berkshire County State Police Detective Unit.
Wilson pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday to two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of dissemination of child pornography.
Assistant District Attorney Melissa Brooks asked Judge John Agostini to sentence Wilson to two-and-a-half years in the House of Corrections followed by five years probation, according to the DA's office.
Wilson's attorney asked for probation. Agostini decided not to give Wilson jail time and instead sentenced him to 10 years of probation.
During that period of time, Wilson must stay in sex offender and mental health treatment, receive community support services and live with his mother.
If he fails to follow the conditions during his decade on probation, the DA's office said Wilson faces up to 10 years in state prison.