18-month sentence given for assaulting, stealing from elderly woman at Harry's Supermarket

PITTSFIELD — A city man arrested on a charge of stealing money from a 68-year-old woman at Harry's Supermarket over the summer was sentenced Friday to serve 18 months in the Franklin County Jail, after pleading guilty to two charges.

Jerrod L. Kendig, 41, who is listed in court documents as homeless, pleaded guilty during a Zoom hearing administered in Central Berkshire District Court to assault and battery on a person 60 or older and larceny from a person over 65.

Kendig originally was charged with three additional offenses: unarmed robbery of a person over 60, carrying a dangerous weapon and being a "common and notorious thief," court documents show, but those charges were dismissed by the state. A spokesman for the Berkshire District Attorney's Office on Friday declined to offer additional comment about the agreement.

A 68-year-old woman called police July 13 to report that a woman who investigators later identified as Kayla Beaudin took $20 the woman had placed on the counter in the checkout line at Harry's, then ran away, police said in a report.

The victim told police she followed Beaudin outside and tried to take a picture with her phone, but Kendig "grabbed her" by the shoulders, pushed her up against a wall, then snatched about $60 the victim had remaining in her hands before Beaudin and Kendig ran away.

Officers arrested the two at Beaudin's Wahconah Street apartment. Police charged that both defendants were carrying folding knives in their pants at the time of their arrest.

According to the report, Kendig has been found guilty of larceny charges at least 15 times, and has a record that also includes charges of identity theft, larceny of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering.

Kendig has been incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail since his July arraignment. He was given 121 days' credit for time served.

At the time he was arrested for assaulting the woman, Kendig was on probation, according to court documents. The jail sentence imposed as part of the plea agreement also resolves probation violations on five of Kendig's other criminal cases.

Beaudin was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and larceny from a person over 65, according to court documents. Her bail was revoked last week, after she violated the terms of her release.