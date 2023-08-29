Hinsdale police urge residents to lock their vehicles after a string of thefts in the Ashmere Lake community

HINSDALE — In the wake of a string of weekend thefts from vehicles in the Ashmere Lake community, police have a message for residents: "Please lock your cars."
Police Chief Susan Rathbun said the investigation was ongoing, and information, including the total number of cars affected, was limited. The department took to Facebook on Saturday, asking for doorbell camera or surveillance footage from neighbors in the affected areas.
Rathbun told The Eagle all of the cars targeted were unlocked at the time, leading her to issue an emphatic warning: "Please lock your cars, please lock your cars, please lock your cars."
Rathbun said that the trend thus far has been that the alleged thieves "open and grab" whatever is in front of them, rather than rifling through the vehicle.
"I don't imagine there's a lot of time being spent," she said.
The investigation is being handled by Sgt. Elizabeth Zipp, who can be reached at ezipp@hinsdalema.gov for those hoping to submit evidence. Anyone with information can also call dispatch at 413-655-0201.