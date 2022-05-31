'It's really hard to believe.' Neighbors left with questions after North Adams homicide; victim ID'd as 38-year-old Cheshire woman

NORTH ADAMS — Jillian Rosado, a 38-year-old woman from Cheshire, was found dead at the scene of a homicide on Charles Street on Sunday, according to Andrew McKeever, spokesman for the DA’s office.

North Adams Police responded to a 911 call for an unattended death on Charles Street at 7:54 p.m. on Sunday, according to the department's call log. The log listed the address as 44 Charles St. The DA's office says the homicide victim was found inside 46 Charles St. Both addresses are part of the same two-family house.

No arrests have been made, according to McKeever.

When asked if police have a suspect, McKeever said Tuesday afternoon that he was unable to speak "about that level of detail at this time. They (police) are still investigating it.” State police assigned to the DA's office are handling the case.

A cause of death had not yet been determined and the autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, McKeever said.

“Law enforcement does not believe that the perpetrator(s) poses an immediate danger to the general public,” a Monday statement from the DA's office said.

That's "based on the evidence we have," McKeever said Tuesday. "There’s no evidence to suggest this was random.”

When police responded to the homicide on Sunday, neighbors were rattled.

"It's very upsetting," said one woman who lives nearby. "It's really hard to believe."

This resident didn't hear anything unusual and, like many neighbors The Eagle interviewed Tuesday, said she didn't know the people who lived at the house in question.

Those who spoke to The Eagle declined to be identified to protect their safety. They said that before police arrived, they didn't hear anything unusual in the hillside neighborhood off of Route 2 in the city's west end.

Another neighbor said he didn't notice anything unusual in the neighborhood Sunday evening, before police arrived. He said he spoke with investigators, but wasn't able to get answers to his questions. "They wouldn't budge and inch," he said.

One neighbor thought it was strange that police didn't think the perpetrator or perpetrators were immediately dangerous to the public. If provoked, "people do crazy s---," he said from his front door.

He came home Sunday evening to police tape and vehicles in the area. "It's unfortunate, the whole thing."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire DA’s Office at 413-499-1112 or North Adams police at 413-664-4945.