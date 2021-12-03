Illinois man acquitted of indecent assault charge after trial

PITTSFIELD — An Illinois man has been acquitted by a jury of an indecent assault and battery charge after a trial in Central Berkshire District Court.
The jury cleared Mark R. Hull, 59, of River Forest, a village outside Chicago, of allegations made by his wife's adult niece, Rachel Carafotes. She had alleged that Hull placed a hand on her upper thigh while Hull, his wife and Carafotes' two biological children were on a shuttle bus leaving a family wedding at 250 Long Pond Road in Great Barrington in November 2019.
Defense Attorney Judith Knight, during opening statements in court Tuesday, said Hull always has adamantly denied the allegation she said Carafotes lodged with Great Barrington Police six weeks after the wedding. Police based their criminal complaint against Hull solely on Carafotes' statement, she said.
Carafotes filed the complaint with police after the Hulls moved forward with plans to adopt one of Carafotes' children, whom the Hulls had raised for most of the child's life in the Chicago area, under a permanent legal guardianship agreement, Knight said. She said Carafotes did not want the adoption to proceed.
The jury of six returned its verdict Wednesday.