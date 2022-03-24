In surprise move, prosecutors say Nick Carnevale can testify about the night he was shot

PITTSFIELD — In a surprise move, prosecutors have signaled, midtrial, a desire to call Nick Carnevale to testify against two men accused of participating in the assault that left him shot twice in the head.
The request Thursday came a day after Carnevale provided new information to state police in an interview that was recorded and shared with the judge and attorneys on both sides in case, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano.
His information would constitute "major testimony" that defense attorneys for Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas, who face attempted murder and other charges in connection with his shooting, had no time to prepare to rebut, said Judge John Agostini, who called the request unprecedented.
Agostini gave prosecutors until 9 a.m. Friday to submit a written filing outlining exactly how they wish to proceed in light of Nick Carnevale's information. He set a deadline of noon Sunday for the defense to file responses, and Agostini said he will issue a ruling on Monday.
Opening statements happened Tuesday in the retrial of Nieves and Douglas, whose first trial in 2020 ended in a mistrial when the pandemic shut courthouses statewide. A second attempt at the proceeding late last year was continued over evidentiary disclosure concerns.
In Berkshire Superior Court on Thursday, Agostini chided prosecutors for raising the specter of introducing new evidence gleaned from Nick Carnevale with the trial already underway. Agostini said he assumed Nieves' attorney, Joseph Harty, and Douglas' attorney, Dale Bass, had prepared their defense strategies "with the understanding that we all had — that [Nick Carnevale] had no ability to testify."
The judge viewed the interview and said he had no idea Carnevale recovered from his head injuries to such an extent that his "memory is better than a number of witnesses that we had on the stand." But he said introducing his testimony now "under all the circumstances" would likely be grounds for a mistrial.
"I spent a fair amount of time last night trying to find a situation where this has ever occurred. I could not. So I am not going to hold up the trial for this," Agostini said. "If the commonwealth wants a mistrial, [it] can file for that."
Carnevale's father, Marc, approached Yorlano after Tuesday's proceedings and said his son may have had "a memory about what happened" on the night of Aug. 20, 2018, but that he wanted to go home and confirm.
Later that afternoon, Marc Carnevale contacted a victim witness advocate with the District Attorney's Office, said Yorlano, who in turn contacted state police. Nick Carnevale was interviewed by state police Wednesday morning, "literally while we were on trial."
After learning that Nick had provided police new information, Yorlano he said he informed the parties during a sidebar on Wednesday. He said he received the recording at the same time as the defense.
That day's proceedings included opening statements and testimony from prosecution witnesses Kassidy Tatro, who received immunity to take the stand, party attendee Kristy Keeler and a 911 dispatcher.
Agostini said he found no precedent for allowing Carnevale's testimony "under these circumstances with the defense counsel essentially stripped of anything that they can do at this point. They just have to listen to him testify, it's going to be very powerful testimony."
"If nothing else, people will look at this and say that, 'How unfair can we get at this?,' " Agostini said.
What information Nick Carnevale provided to police is unclear. However, Bass claimed Carnevale's new statement may have been influenced by what his parents heard while observing witnesses testify.
"We have reason to believe that the new information Nick provided to state police may have been coached from his parents," Bass told Agostini. "It strikes us as just an unbelievable coincidence that this young man goes in to the state police in the middle of this trial and suddenly starts filling the holes that we poked into the commonwealth's case. It sounds to me like he's been coached."
Bass noted that he filed a motion seeking to sequester Carnevale's parents and keep them out of the courtroom during the first trial in 2020 for "exactly this thought." That request was denied, and Agostini denied Bass' renewed oral request on Thursday, saying he wasn't going to change the sequestration order at this point.
Over the next several hours, jurors heard testimony from additional witnesses for the prosecution. According to Agostini, the prosecution is expected to rest on Tuesday, and there are no trial proceedings Monday.
Two additional co-defendants, Christopher Frazier and Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, who is accused of pulling the trigger that night, are being prosecuted separately.
Karizme Fitzpatrick, now 22, said she arrived at the bonfire on October Mountain about 11:30 p.m. and was the designated driver for her group.
She said she saw Nick Carnevale, Jacob Blanchard and Kassidy Tatro hanging out near the fire. About a half-hour after she arrived, she heard Carnevale say goodbye to attendees then saw him walk down a path toward his truck with Blanchard and Tatro.
She said she saw Delvalle-Rodriguez, Nieves and two other people get off of the reservoir retaining wall and began walking down the same mud path.
Fitzpatrick testified that she saw the headlights of Carnevale's truck. A few minutes later, she heard a "ruckus," which prompted the partygoers who were still present to head down the path toward the truck too. Fitzpatrick said she believed there was a fight, but she had no interest in getting closer and stayed near the fire.
She said she heard the squealing of Carnevale's tires in the mud as the vehicle attempted to reverse, and heard about three gunshots before attendees screamed and ran away from the area.
She testified that she saw Nieves walk back toward her near the fire. She said he was about an arm's length away from her and she saw him put a dark-colored, object in his pants.
Nieves didn't say anything to her, she said, and appeared to be "speed walking" somewhere.
Fitzpatrick called out for Carnevale, whom she knew as an acquaintance, then heard him moaning before seeing him injured in the embankment.
“I just froze,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes.
Blanchard then came out of the woods, and told her to call 911, said said. She testified that had to run a distance away to find cell service, and eventually spoke with a dispatcher. Emergency medical services showed up about 30 to 45 minutes later, she said, and she helped guide them to Carnevale.
Another attendee, Love Cummings, now 21, said she saw a group that included Frazier, Delvalle-Rodriguez, Nieves, Amy Gates and a tall, dark skinned male she did not know at the time, but whom she identified in court as Douglas, walk down the same path after Carnevale.
Laura Cary, formerly of the Massachusetts State Police's Crime Scene Service, testified that she processed Carnevale's truck for fingerprints, and that she found several of Nieves' prints on the driver side door.
Testimony was expected to resume Friday.