Defendant in North Adams shooting remains held after gunshot residue test result

This is the building at 145 State St. in North Adams where police found that bullets from a 9 mm gun penetrated the walls of an upper-floor apartment. Isaiah J. Calderon continues to be held without the right to bail. Gunshot residue tests came back positive on a sweatshirt Calderon was wearing after his arrest Oct. 24.

NORTH ADAMS — The man accused of firing a gun into an apartment in North Adams in late October remains in custody without a right to bail, after a prosecutor said tests on his sweatshirt found gunshot residue.

Isaiah J. Calderon was ordered held after a dangerousness hearing last month. His next court appearance is Feb. 11, two weeks before the end of the period during which he can be denied bail, a court official said Wednesday.

North Adams police allege Calderon shot six times into a vacant second-floor apartment at 145 State St. on the night of Oct. 23-24. No one was injured.

Jill A. Sheldon, Calderon’s attorney, said during a brief video appearance Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court that she plans to consult with the prosecution, but anticipates mounting a defense.

“My expectation is this case is probably going to be set for trial,” Sheldon said.

Tests for gunshot residue conducted on Calderon’s hands at the time of his arrest were negative.

Calderon has said he was not carrying a gun on the night he argued with a former girlfriend who lives in a different apartment in the same North Adams building.

In early December, a prosecutor with the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office requested that Calderon, who has an extensive criminal record, be held, arguing that he poses a danger to the community. Judge Paul Vrabel agreed Dec. 8 to hold Calderon for 120 days.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief.

